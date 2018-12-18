Margaret Hession Margaret Hession of Palmyra, N.J., entered the gates of Heaven on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, at Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center. She was 83. Margaret was born July 7, 1935, in Philadelphia, Pa. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Viola Schultz. She was a devoted homemaker who loved to cook, do crossword puzzles, and entertain for her family, friends, and guests. She dearly loved all of her family and friends. Margaret is survived by her children, James Hession and his spouse Les Longino, Joseph Hession, Theresa Bendzius, Thomas Hession, and Patricia Raab and her spouse Albert Raab. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Antoinette Bendzius and her fiancé Brian Adams, Samantha Ea'Ali and her spouse Edmand Ea'Ali, Heather Raab, Albert Raab, and Anthony Fleshinger. In addition, she is survived by her great-grandchildren, Carter Ea'Ali, Rylynn Ea'Ali, Chloe Adams; her sisters, Barbara Gallagher, Joan Byrem, Charlotte Schultz; and by many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center and the comforting staff of Hospice for their loving support and outstanding care during her final days. Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, at the Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad Street, Riverton, NJ 08077. Condolences and remembrances may be shared at the web site listed below. Weber Funeral Home, Riverton www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com