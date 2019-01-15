Timothy O'Donnell Timothy O'Donnell passed away unexpectedly from complications of heart disease at Bryn Mawr Hospital in Bryn Mawr on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at the young age of 53. Born in Bristol, Pa., Tim had been a lifelong resident of Lower Bucks County. He was a 1983 graduate of the former Bishop Egan High School. Tim achieved his Bachelor's degree from Rider University and his Master's degree from LaSalle University. He was employed at Bristol-Myers Squibb in Princeton, N.J. for over 25 years. Tim was a phenomenal guitar player and played with the heavy metal band Warpath and later played classic rock with Time Peace. Beloved son of the late Eileen G. (McCue) and John M. O'Donnell, Tim is survived by his siblings, Janice O'Donnell of Media, Pa., Kathie Dacey (Michael) of Newtown, Jeanmarie Barbagello (Anthony) of Cape May Court House, N.J., Nancy Abbot (Robert) of Springfield, Pa., Trish Smith (Michael) of Levittown, John J. O'Donnell of Yardley, and Colleen Pantano (Adam) of Ardmore. He will also be sadly missed by his 15 beloved nieces and nephews, several great nieces and nephews, his godson, Michael, and many dear friends. Family and friends are invited to call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. Friends may also call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 18, at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Tim's name may be made to the American Heart Association, 1617 JFK Blvd., Suite 700, Philadelphia, PA 19103. James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Levittown www.doughertyfuneralhome.com