Richard W. Wyatt Sr. Richard W. Wyatt Sr. of Bristol passed away Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, at his home. He was 87. Born in Philadelphia and a lifelong resident of Bristol, Richard was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He was employed as truck driver with Crown Cork and Seal for 42 years and was a proud member of the Teamster Union. He was a hard worker. He enjoyed being with his family, loved animals, John Denver music and puzzles. Beloved husband of the late Anne (Clark) Wyatt and father of the late Richard W. Wyatt Jr., he will be sadly missed by his children, Robert J. Wyatt and Raymond A. Wyatt (Gloria). He was the brother of Robert Wyatt. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 28, at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by his service at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. Tomlinson Funeral Home, Bensalem www.tomlinsonfh.com