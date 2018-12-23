Richard J. DiPrima Richard J. DiPrima passed away peacefully Nov. 7, 2018, in Salisbury, Md. He was 77. He was born and raised in Bristol, Pa., by his beloved parents, Richard and Frances DiPrima. Richard was an entrepreneur at a young age, washing cars for neighbors, and later selling ice cream every summer during college breaks for O'Boyles Ice Cream Co. His many talents included playing the clarinet and saxophone in the band while a student in the Bristol Borough School District. In addition to music, his many interests were fly fishing, boating, and building and flying model airplanes. Richard studied Industrial Engineering at Penn State University and upon graduation with a BS degree in 1962, he accepted a position with General Electric Co. His first assignment was in Schenectady, N.Y., followed by another year in Ft. Wayne, Ind. He continued working for GE in St. Petersburg, Fla., for 32 years, during which he earned a Master's degree in Engineering at the University of Southern Florida. He accepted a position with Sandia Labs in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and worked there for another 16 years. Richard (Dick) is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Judith of Salisbury, Md.; a son, Richard G. of Washington, D.C.; as well as two sisters, Anna DeFranco and her husband, Joseph, of Bensalem, Pa., and Rose Gorton of Lumberton, N.J. In addition, he has several nieces and nephews: Joseph DeFranco (Lori), Judith Mastrocola (Louis), John DeFranco (Ilana), Dr. Joanna DeFranco, John Gorton (Amy), and Allison Gorton. A memorial Mass will be celebrated Thursday. Dec. 27, at St. Ann Church, 357 Dorrance St., Bristol, Pa. Family and friends may visit from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to the Alzheimer's Association of Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA. 19106. Galzerano Funeral Home, Bristol~Levittown www.galzeranofuneralhome.com