James J. Culbertson James J. "Jim" Culbertson passed peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, at home surrounded by his loving family after a long battle of multiple health issues. He was 70. Jim was most passionate about spending time with family. He was an avid sports fan, especially football. He enjoyed oldies, country music and dancing. He was preceded in death by his parents, James A. Culbertson and Lola Smith; his beloved in-laws, Gene and Betty Atwood (mom and dad); his brother, Gary Culbertson; brother-in-law, Gene Atwood Jr.; his Mom-mom and Pop-pop McGuire; and his grand dog, Sadie. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Connie Culbertson; their three daughters, Dawn Edmiston (Pete Brown), Jennifer Rago (Michael) and Beth Cain (Mike); his brother, Keith Culbertson (Debbie); step brother, Frank Smith (Joan); brother-in-law, David Atwood (Nancy); nine grandchildren, Johnny, John, Christina, Cory, Michael Jr., Tyler, Alyssa, Matthew and Jensen; and two great grandchildren, Braedyn and Aria. He will be greatly missed by many friends, family, nieces, nephews, and cousins. As per his wishes, services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.