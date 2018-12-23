Alexander McLendon Alexander "Ross" McLendon passed away unexpectedly Dec. 16, 2018, at home. He was 65. Ross fully enjoyed life. He served in the U.S. Navy as a signal man on the Mediterranean Fleet during the Vietnam War. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and animal lover with a passion for cooking. Mostly, he enjoyed being with family and friends and having a good time. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alexander McLendon and Mary Ellen "Joyce" (Sargent). Ross will be sadly missed by his three children, Ryan McLendon of Houston, Texas, Paul McLendon (Brandy), and Carly Hess (Brad), and his four grandchildren, Mason, Delaney, Aniston, and Brady, whom he cherished above everything. He will be remembered by his siblings, Deborah McLendon, Victoria McLendon, and Brian McLendon (Heidi), as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ross will be laid to rest in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown. Services and interment will be held privately with his family. A memorial service for friends and family is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ross's name may be made to Patriot Paws at patriotpaws.org. James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Penndel www.jamesobradley.com