Pamela J. Kemrite Pamela J. Kemrite of Morrisville, Pa., passed away Dec. 16, 2018. She was 69. She was born to the late George and Barbara (Gillen) Troupe in Lorain, Ohio. Pamela enjoyed going to the beach and spending time with her family. Most of all, she adored her grandsons. Pamela will be deeply missed. Pamela was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Kemrite Jr.; daughter, Dianna Lynn Kemrite; and siblings, James Troupe and Susan Troupe. She is survived by her daughter, Dawn Henzler and her husband Rick; siblings, Gary Troupe and his wife Cheryl, Steven Troupe and companion Fran D'Orazio, and Jarrie Mullen and her husband Mike; grandchildren, Jeffrey Kemrite and Timothy Henzler; and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial service at 11 a.m. Dec. 22, at St. James the Greater Episcopal Church, located at 225 Walnut St.Bristol, PA 19007. To post photos, share a memory, or send an online condolence, please visit the web site listed below. Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service, Bristol www.moldenfuneralchapel.com