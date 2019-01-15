Vilma Bellissimo Ellwood City Mrs. Vilma Bellissimo, 89, of Ellwood City, passed away in the comfort of her home on Sunday, January 13, 2019, surrounded by her family. Vilma was born on May 7, 1929, in Ellwood City, to the late Johan "John" Bizyak and Jerca "Gertrude" Baloh Bizyak. She was married for 58 years to the late Vito Bellissimo, who passed away in September, 2011. After Vilma graduated from Lincoln High School in 1947, she worked as a bookkeeper for Joe Summers' Lawrence Motor Sales (Ford) in Ellwood City. Vilma was a member of Holy Redeemer Parish and a member of Ladies of Charity. She was a driver for Meals on Wheels and served on the election board in North Sewickley Township. Additionally, she was heavily involved in organizing her class reunions for many years. Vilma was very active, always exercising and walking. She enjoyed reading, writing, dancing (polka) and traveling to Europe to visit her relatives in Slovenia and Germany. Vilma was also an excellent cook and baker, whipping up many Siovenian favorites like Torte, Strukli, Potica and Cevapcici to name a few. Most of all, Vilma enjoyed the time spent visiting with her family and friends. She will be remembered for her sense of humor and her many selfless acts. Survivors, all of Ellwood City, include two sons, David (and Lori) Bellissimo and Bruce (and Tanya) Bellissimo; a daughter, Barbara Bellissimo; three loving grandchildren Gemma (and Sean) McCaslin, Gino (and Katie) Bellissimo, and Nico (and Alaina) Bellissimo; one great-granddaughter, Nora Bellissimo, whom she absolutely adored; and two sisters-in-law, Joan Bellissimo of Hershey and Ann Colavincenzo of Ellwood City, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Bizyak. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME INC. AND CREMATION SERVICES, 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City. A Mass of the Christian burial will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Holy Redeemer Church with Father Mark Thomas officiating. Interment will be at the Locust Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Redeemer Social Services or Holy Redeemer Ladies of Charity.