Frank J. Sniezek, Jr. Wayne Township Frank J. Sniezek, Jr., 69, of Wayne Township, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 13, 2019, at 1:16 a.m. in the ER of the Ellwood City Medical Center. Born in New Castle on September 15, 1949, Frank was the son of the late Frank J. and Clara Krupa Sniezek. Frank is survived by his wife, the former Connie M. Hervatine, whom he married on July 23, 1977. Frank retired on July 1, 2018, as a supervisor after over 45 years at the Beaver Co. Rehabilitation Center. He had also worked at the Maguire Memorial Home in New Brighton. Frank was a member of Holy Redeemer Parish. A 1967 graduate of Union High School and 1971 graduate of Geneva College, Frank enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a Steeler fan and enjoyed bowling, hunting and golf. Frank was an avid Syracuse University sports fan by way of his son. Besides his wife Connie, Frank is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Frank J. and Marrissa Sniezek, III of Cranberry Twp. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Frank in infancy. Friends may call at the JOSEPH A. TOMON JR. FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 97 Grim Ave., Ellport on Wednesday, January 16, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be offered on Thursday, January 17, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Holy Redeemer Church by Fr. Mark L. Thomas. Interment will follow in Holy Redeemer Cemetery.