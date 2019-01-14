Bruce Parker McKim Formerly of Ellwood City Bruce Parker McKim. of Sarasota, Fla., formerly of Ellwood City, Pa., passed away on January 4, 2019, following a brief illness. He was born in Ellwood City to Clair W. McKim and Dorothy Parker McKim on February 5, 1938. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1956-58 at Camp Lejeune, and Cherry Hill, N.C., Lakehurst, N.J. and Okinawa, Japan. After separating from the military, he served on the police force in Washington, DC. He owned McKim's Auto Service in Ellwood City, Pa. and the Red Lion Inn in New Castle, Pa. He was a former member and past President of the Ellwood City Rotary Club. Father to Karrie (Neil) Baney of Butler, Pa.; Kathy (Butch) Hobel of Sierra Vista, Ariz. and Meagen (Michael) Crooks of Cape Coral, Fla. He had six grandchildren, Erica, Parker, Jacob, Kristalyn, Ethan and Dakota and two great-grandchildren, Christian and Liam He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Dave; and sister, Nancy.