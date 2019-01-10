Barbara Ann Coblentz Mitchell Meadville Barbara Ann Coblentz Mitchell, 67, of Meadville, formerly of Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania, passed away, Monday, December 31, 2018, at AristaCare. She was born on January 16, 1951, in Ellwood City, a daughter of Larry Coblentz and Grace Louise Matheny. She was a 1968 graduate of Riverside High School in Ellwood City. In 1970, she trained at the Meadville City Hospital School of Nursing and graduated from Slippery Rock University in 1992 with a B.S.N. Her career in nursing spanned 35 years. Barbara enjoyed visiting her friends in Meadville, crocheting, reading, and spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by two sons, James L. Mitchell and his wife Diane of Centerville, Virginia, and David A. Mitchell and his companion Mary Harvey of Belle Vernon; six grandchildren; two brothers, Thomas W. Coblentz and William J. "B.J." Coblentz; a sister, Mary L. Vandevander; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Lawrence Neil Coblentz of Meadville, Pa., and Lynn Michael Coblentz of Sepulveda, Calif. Services will be private. Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Barbara's Book of Memories online at www.warrenfh.com Barbara's arrangements are in the care of Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.