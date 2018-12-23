Vera H. Shutt Vera H. Shutt, formerly of Doylestown, Pa., died Dec. 18, 2018. She was 97. She was born May 16, 1921, in Scranton, Pa., the daughter of the late William C. and M. Grace Hoffman. Having graduated from Keystone College and Marywood University, she was a former teacher, clubwoman and community leader. Mrs. Shutt was an accomplished seamstress, gardener and bird watcher. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy W. Shutt. Surviving are a daughter, Avalyn S. Shank of Hermitage, Pa.; a son, Judson H. Shutt of Wayne, Pa.; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Services and interment private. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.