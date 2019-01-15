Mary Jo Porter Brighton Township Mary Jo Porter, 84, of Brighton Twp. passed away on January 10, 2019, in the Good Samaritan Hospice, Beaver. She was born February 2, 1934, in Clarksburg W.Va. the daughter of the late, James H. and Rose Sharp Cunningham. She was a retired employee of the Westinghouse Corporation in Vanport. Mary was a glass cutter and etcher for the former Meier Glass company in Rochester and a former bookkeeper with the Beaver County Airport. A former pilot, she was certified for single engine planes and owned and flew own plane. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Everett R. Swiger and her second husband, Harold D. Porter; also by four sisters and four brothers. She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Donald R. and Judy D Swiger of New Castle; a daughter, Sandra K. Swiger of Brighton Twp.; four grandchildren, Brenda Fulmer and her husband, Wesley; Crystal Carothers and her husband, William all of New Castle; Kristina M. Nichol and her fiancée, Courtney Baker of Blacklick, Ohio and Patrick Nichol and his fiancée, Chrissy Cherico of Brighton Twp; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Harriet McQuaid, of Lumberport, W.Va. and Joy Whelchel of Deltona Fla. two brothers Patrick Cunningham of Clarksburg, W.Va. and Frank Cunningham of Bridgeport W.Va. and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mary's wish was to be cremated with no viewing or service. Arrangements by WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester Family wishes memorial contributions be made in her name to charity of choice.