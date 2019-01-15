Janet L. Beck Beaver Formerly of Beaver Falls Janet L. Beck, 81, of Beaver, formerly of Beaver Falls, died Sunday January 13, 2019, in Good Samaritan Hospice. Born July 1, 1937, in Beaver Falls, was the daughter of the late Herbert E. and Maxine (Leister) Hodgetts. She attended the Steffin Hill United Presbyterian Church, retired as a bookkeeper from Blackwood and Supportive Services, belong to the Senior Center in New Brighton, the Gals of 1955, and 45 years in a card club. She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Sheri and Edward Douglass, Beaver; Luann and Michael Maynard, Akron Ohio, and two grandchildren, Rebekah (Dakota) Gouger, Chattanooga, Tenn. and Katie Douglass, Beaver. In addition to her parents and her daughter, Jodi Clark, two sisters, Jean Avolio and Judy McCollum, preceded her in death. Friends will be received Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, where a service will be conducted Friday at 11 a.m. with her son-in-law, Edward Douglass officiating. Interment will follow in Sylvania Hills Cemetery.