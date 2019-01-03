Pastor Elaine Solomon Beaver Falls On December 31, 2018, Pastor Elaine Solomon of Beaver Falls, formerly of Red Hook, Brooklyn, N.Y. went home to be with her Lord and Savior while a resident of Beaver Valley Nursing and Rehab. She was born August 11, 1933, one of eight daughters to the late Frazier and Daisy Green of Manhattan, N.Y. Those who knew Elaine knew how much she loved the Lord and her heart was pure. Her door was always open to anyone. She would give you the shirt off her back, the shoes off her feet, and a belt when needed. Senior Minister and Pastor Elaine Solomon's training for ministry began when she came to the House of the Lord Church and worked as secretary to the National Presiding Minister. After answering the call of God for her life and completing the ordination process, she relocated to Beaver Falls where she served as Pastor of the Beaver Falls House of the Lord congregation for 35 years. Pastor Elaine was the Pastoral Counselor at Gateway Rehabilitation Center where she ministered to drug addicts and alcoholics for 16 years. She has been an advocate for the One to One Citizen Advocacy, where she served as a voice and friend of a disabled person. She was a prayer counselor with Women Aglow and a former licensed specialized care foster parent for Lutheran Youth and Family Services, where she cared for, loved, and nurtured troubled teens for 10 years. She also taught bible study at Circle of Friends Senior Center and was a board member of Best Friends. She was united in holy matrimony to Lester Lloyd Solomon Sr. This union was blessed with five children. Her husband preceded her in death on October 17, 1994. She was also preceded in death by two daughters, Cheryl Solomon and Leslie Solomon and her seven sisters, Hazel, Gretna, Vera, Millie, Rose, Audrey and Shirley. Her beautiful life will be forever cherished in the lives of her children, Lester Lloyd Solomon Jr. and his wife Dottie of Virginia Beach, Va., Kevin Rodney Solomon of Pittsburgh and Wanda Solomon of Beaver Falls; grandchildren, Rodney Solomon, Keyva Solomon, Kenneth Solomon, Khaliah Solomon, Jelani Solomon, Lia Wiley, Imani Solomon, Ayende Solomon, Akiel Solomon, all of Beaver Falls, Shira Solomon and Cherise Solomon of Willingboro, N.J. and Derrick Brown of New London, Conn.; nineteen great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren and a host of relatives, friends, and clergy. Friends will be received on Friday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. in the GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1117 Fifth Ave., Beaver Falls, gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com. She will lie in state on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. in the First Presbyterian Church, 1103 8th Avenue, Beaver Falls. Interment will follow in Beaver Falls Cemetery.