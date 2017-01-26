The expansion and renovation of Greencastle's Lilian S. Besore Memorial Library is moving outdoors as a $1.2 million capital campaign started in 2010 enters its final phase. The project is still in the design stage, but it will include creating a new parking lot and turning the old lot into a courtyard for outdoor programs, according to Brittny Paci, president of the library association. Throughout its phases that have brought significant changes at the library, the capital campaign has raised more than $1 million cash and pledges...